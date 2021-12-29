Nuevo estudio revela que la Ciudad de Panamá es el quinto destino vacacional más popular entre los turistas estadounidenses

(29/Dic/2021 – web) Chicago, EE.UU.- El estudio de ParkSleepFly analizó los datos de búsqueda de vuelos, vacaciones y hoteles de Google en destinos turísticos populares de todo el mundo para descubrir los lugares de vacaciones más populares y de más rápido crecimiento para los turistas estadounidenses este año.

Puede ver la investigación en su totalidad aquí: https://parksleepfly.com/fastest-growing-vacation-hotspots/

Las 10 regiones y ciudades más solicitadas para unas vacaciones en el extranjero

• Cancún es la ciudad vacacional más popular de 2021. Hubo más de 600,000 búsquedas de vuelos, hoteles y vacaciones en la capital mexicana del turismo, la vida nocturna y la cultura. Cerca de las ruinas mayas, como Chichén Itzá y la fortaleza de Tulum, un viaje a Cancún es rico en historia.

• En segundo lugar se encuentra Bali, un destino de viaje favorito de los estadounidenses en los últimos años. Durante los últimos seis meses se han realizado más de 440.000 búsquedas de vacaciones, vuelos y hoteles en la isla indonesia.

• En tercer lugar se encuentra el centro turístico de Oriente Medio de Dubai. El destino ha visto 400.000 búsquedas en Google de vacaciones, vuelos y hoteles en Dubai que se realizaron en los últimos seis meses.

Perspectivas adicionales del estudio:

La mayor caída en la popularidad de las vacaciones entre los estadounidenses se puede ver en China. Este año ha habido una disminución del 75,03% en las búsquedas de Google de vuelos, vacaciones y hoteles en China.

Saint Thomas, Islas Vírgenes de EE. UU., es el destino que más está ganando popularidad entre los turistas de EE.UU., con un aumento en las búsquedas del 77,03% en 2021 en comparación con 2020.

Por otro lado, Frankfurt, Alemania, es la ciudad que más ha perdido popularidad entre los turistas estadounidenses, experimentando un descenso del 61,38% entre 2020 y 2021.

Puede ver la investigación, incluidos los países con mayor demanda de turistas estadounidenses, haciendo clic aquí.

Vía DigitalOft-Parksleepfly/Foto: JW Marriott Panamá Hotel

English Version ⇓

New study reveals that Panama City is the 5th most popular vacation destinations amongst American tourists

The study by ParkSleepFly analysed Google search data for flights, vacations and hotels in popular tourist destinations around the world to discover the most popular & fastest growing vacation hotspots for US tourists this year.

You can view the research in full here: https://parksleepfly.com/ fastest-growing-vacation- hotspots/

Top 10 most in-demand regions & cities for a vacation abroad

• Cancún is the most popular vacation city of 2021. There were over 600,000 searches for flights, hotels and vacations in the Mexican capital of tourism, nightlife and culture. Close to Mayan ruins including Chichen Itza and the Tulum fortress, a trip to Cancún is rich with history.

• Ranking in second place is Bali, a favourite travel destination for Americans in recent years. Over the past six months there have been over 440,000 searches for vacations, flights and hotels on the Indonesian island.

• In third place is the Middle Eastern tourist hub of Dubai. The destination has seen 400,000 Google searches for vacations, flights and hotels in Dubai were made in the last six months.

Further Study Insights:

The biggest decline in vacation popularity amongst Americans can be seen in China. There has been a 75.03% decrease in Google searches for flights, vacations and hotels in China this year.

Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands is the destination increasing in popularity the most amongst US tourists, with an increase in searches of 77.03% in 2021 compared to 2020.

On the other hand, Frankfurt, Germany is the city decreasing in popularity the most amongst US tourists, experiencing a decline of 61.38% between 2020 and 2021.

You can view the research including the most-in demand countries for US tourists, by clicking here.

Vía DigitalOft-Parksleepfly/Foto: JW Marriott Panamá Hotel